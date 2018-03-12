Image copyright Sheffield city council Image caption The new proposals are for land behind Pinstone Street, much of which is owned by the council

The next phase of a major regeneration of Sheffield city centre has been unveiled.

Heart of the City II is part of a £470m plan for hotels, shops, a food hall, public spaces and accommodation for the area behind Pinstone Street.

Sheffield City Council said it decided to keep more historic buildings following a public consultation.

The work could be finished by 2024, said the council's cabinet member for business and investment, Mazher Iqbal.

It will build on the first phase, a flagship HSBC building which is already being built on the site of the former Grosvenor Hotel.

If the updated plan is approved by council cabinet on 21 March, a triangular area stretching 1.5 million sq ft (139,000 sq m) from Pinstone Street to Devonshire Street and Fargate will be redeveloped.

Stuart Harris, from developer Queensberry, said "stunning" architectural buildings would be re-used, the existing street layout will be kept, and Leah's Yard on Cambridge Street will be "repurposed".

The existing street layout will also be kept and John Lewis will remain in its current Barker's Pool location, where it has been since 1963.

Mr Harris said: "The city centre will look very different but it's also going to be respectful of Sheffield's heritage buildings.

"We've spent the last 24 months speaking to operators to make sure what we're building is right."

Image copyright Sheffield city council Image caption The historic frontages on Pinstone Street may be used for two new hotels

Image copyright Sheffield city council Image caption Shops, leisure facilities, food outlets, hotels, accommodation and public spaces feature in the council's revised city centre plans

The original Sevenstone redevelopment was scrapped in 2013 following the recession. Instead the council focused on developing Sheffield Retail Quarter with the HSBC building, 60,000 sq ft of retail, and public spaces, all on schedule for completion in 2019.

The council said keeping existing roads would integrate the new with the old and "knit together" the Moor and Fargate while "strengthening independent shopping in the Devonshire Quarter".

The council has also pledged £786,000 for a revamp of the Castlegate area.