Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sheffield councillors spoke about the abuse they have suffered after the subject came up at a full council meeting

Two female councillors in Sheffield had panic buttons installed at home due to the nature of online abuse they were receiving, it has been revealed.

Labour council leader Julie Dore stayed in a safe house for four days and had police stationed outside her house for a fortnight after one threat.

Jayne Dunn was sent sexual messages and photos by an anonymous man before her garden was broken into.

The incidents were brought up during a council discussion about online safety.

Read more South Yorkshire stories

Labour councillor Ms Dunn, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said a man smashed through a gate and left cigarettes and beer on her patio table after she received unwanted social media messages.

"When I looked there was an anonymous account and a picture of a man's lips - it said 'I'm coming to get you' and that I was 'tasty'," she said.

"I honestly thought he wanted to rape me."

Image copyright PA Image caption Council leader Julie Dore had a police car outside her house for two weeks

On another occasion, a man would stand by her car after public meetings.

"I live alone and it was hideous, I was frightened.. this behaviour has to stop," she said.

'Keyboard warriors'

The revelations come as the government is urged to treat misogyny as a specific hate crime.

During a meeting in the council chamber, a member of the public asked what the authority was doing to protect people from online abuse.

Mrs Dore said: "I had a police car parked outside for two weeks and a panic alarm installed for several months.

"An injunction was taken out against someone but it was a very distressing situation."

Male councillors also discussed their experiences, with cabinet member for environment Bryan Lodge saying he had had "things shoved through my letterbox".

He said: "There are 84 members on this council who put themselves forward to serve the public, but these keyboard warriors hide behind anonymity and don't have the decency to come and say things directly."