Image caption The stabbing took place on Brackley Street at its junction with Catherine Street, police said.

A man has died and another was injured in a stabbing on a street in Sheffield.

The dead man was found with stab wounds to his upper body after police were called to Brackley Street, Burngreave, at around 15:20 GMT on Thursday.

The 22-year-old man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A 23-year-old man was also injured in the same incident, police said. He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said it was still trying to find out the exact circumstances surrounding the attack and had increased patrols in the area.