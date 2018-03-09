Man stabbed to death in Sheffield street
A man has died and another was injured in a stabbing on a street in Sheffield.
The dead man was found with stab wounds to his upper body after police were called to Brackley Street, Burngreave, at around 15:20 GMT on Thursday.
The 22-year-old man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
A 23-year-old man was also injured in the same incident, police said. He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said it was still trying to find out the exact circumstances surrounding the attack and had increased patrols in the area.