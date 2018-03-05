Image copyright Google Image caption A cordon was put in place around the property in Abbey Lane but it has since been lifted

A home-made bomb has been found at a house in Sheffield.

Police discovered a "crude improvised explosive device" after being called to the property in Abbey Lane near Beauchief on Sunday.

A cordon was put in place but it has since been lifted and inquiries are continuing into what is being treated as an "isolated incident".

Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of making an explosive device with intent to cause harm.

A 28-year-old man has been released on bail while a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been released under investigation.