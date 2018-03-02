Image copyright NCA Image caption The NCA's Operation Stovewood is being conducted at the request of South Yorkshire Police

Six people have been arrested in connection with child sex abuse in Rotherham.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said five men from Rotherham and Sheffield were arrested on suspicion of raping and indecently assaulting two girls under the age of 16.

A 53-year-old woman from Rotherham was also arrested on suspicion of allowing her premises to be used for sex with underage girls.

The charges date back to 2002 and 2003.

Two other people - a 39-year-old woman from Rotherham and a 34-year-old man from Sheffield - "were voluntarily interviewed under caution", the agency said.

All have been bailed for three weeks as inquiries continue.

Last month, the NCA said its Operation Stovewood inquiry had identified more than 1,500 potential victims of child sexual exploitation in the South Yorkshire town.

The investigation is being conducted at the request of South Yorkshire Police.

It has an annual budget of £6.9m and is 85% funded by the Home Office with the rest paid by South Yorkshire Police.

To date, four people have been convicted in relation to Operation Stovewood.