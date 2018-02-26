Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Kimberworth murder suspect held after woman's body found

  • 26 February 2018
Pitt Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The ambulance service alerted police to the woman at a property on Pitt Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in South Yorkshire,

Police said the 29-year-old woman was found at a property on Pitt Street in Kimberworth, Rotherham, at about 23:30 GMT on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later to determine how the woman, who has not yet been named, died.

A 28-year-old man is in custody and being questioned by police.

More news from around Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police said it was alerted to the woman's death by the ambulance service.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites