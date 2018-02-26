Kimberworth murder suspect held after woman's body found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in South Yorkshire,
Police said the 29-year-old woman was found at a property on Pitt Street in Kimberworth, Rotherham, at about 23:30 GMT on Sunday.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later to determine how the woman, who has not yet been named, died.
A 28-year-old man is in custody and being questioned by police.
South Yorkshire Police said it was alerted to the woman's death by the ambulance service.