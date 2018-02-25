Search for Doncaster owner of stolen WWII medals
- 25 February 2018
Police in Doncaster are looking for the owner of two stolen World War Two medals.
The Defence Medal and the War Medal both feature an image of King George VI on the reverse.
The medals were found in a distinctive red and yellow pouch after two women and three men were arrested on Saturday.
Officers believe the medals were stolen from within Doncaster or the surrounding area.