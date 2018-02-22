Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Bradley Onfroy and Josie Hollis will be sentenced at a later date

A man has been convicted of stabbing a young father to death during a robbery at his home in Sheffield.

Jordan Hill, 23, died in hospital following the attack at his flat in Southey Avenue on 23 March.

Bradley Onfroy, 32, was found guilty of murder and robbery following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Josie Hollis, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery at a previous hearing. The pair, of no fixed abode, will be sentenced at a later date.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jordan Hill was found with stab wounds at a flat in Sheffield in March 2017

The pair were arrested six days after the murder after police identified them on CCTV.

Det Ch Insp Victoria Short described the killing of Mr Hill, who had a young daughter, as "horrific and callous".

"They were in possession of a large kitchen knife and had the knowledge he was likely to have money and drugs at the flat, with their sheer intention of robbing him," she said.

"Onfroy climbed through the open downstairs window of Jordan's flat. He then went on to stab Jordan repeatedly, leaving him severely injured on the floor while he then ruthlessly went searching for money, and further threatened to kill Jordan's girlfriend if she didn't comply."

Police found blood on Onfroy's watch and a pair of trainers, which DNA tests revealed was a match to Mr Hill.

Mr Hill's family said: "Jordan was a much-loved, son, brother, grandson, nephew father and friend. He had everything to live for and has been taken from us far too soon."