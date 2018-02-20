Image caption Operation Stovewood has identified 29 suspects after interviews with victims and survivors

The number of victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham has risen to more than 1,500, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.

A report published in 2014 estimated 1,400 children were abused in the South Yorkshire town between 1997 and 2013.

The NCA, which is conducting an independent investigation, said the figure had risen to 1,510.

It said 110 suspects had been identified and six trials related to the inquiry were listed for 2018.

The inquiry, named Operation Stovewood, is being conducted at the request of South Yorkshire Police.

To date the investigation has collated, analysed and electronically recorded material from local agencies covering the 16 years between 1997 and 2013.