Man dies in Sheffield house fire

A man has died in a house fire in Sheffield.

Firefighters were called to a bungalow on Buckenham Street in the Burngreave area at about 18:00 GMT on Monday.

A man in his 50s was rescued from the property by crews and CPR was administered, but he died at the scene.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation was under way to establish the cause of the blaze.