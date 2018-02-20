Man dies in Sheffield house fire
- 20 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a house fire in Sheffield.
Firefighters were called to a bungalow on Buckenham Street in the Burngreave area at about 18:00 GMT on Monday.
A man in his 50s was rescued from the property by crews and CPR was administered, but he died at the scene.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation was under way to establish the cause of the blaze.