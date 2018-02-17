In pictures: The history of hairdressing
An exhibition charting the history of hairdressing since the 1950s has opened in Barnsley.
Beehives, Bobs & Blow-dries follows the changing fashions and technological developments of the past seven decades.
The exhibition at The Civic has been curated by celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton, who began his career in Barnsley, and fashion research consultant and academic Donna Bevan.
It runs from 17 February to 7 April before moving to London.
The exhibition features images of hairstyles from the beehives and perms popular in the 1950s and 60s to Jennifer Aniston's 'Rachel' cut and the grunge-inspired hairdos of the 90s.
Ms Bevan said: "[Our hair] is such an important part of our lives. It's not like a piece of clothing that you can take off, you can't get changed, once someone has done your hair you are stuck with it."
The exhibition also features examples of technological advancements that have impacted on what can be achieved both by professionals in the salon and at home, from portable hairdryers to perming machines.
Ms Bevan said another element of the show was examining the "politicisation of hair" such as in the punk era of the 1970s and the civil rights movement of the 50s and 60s.