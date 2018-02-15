Image copyright Bob Martin/Geograph Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Bower Hill, Coates Lane and the A629

A man who attempted to kill four young children by hitting them with a hammer and then crashing a car into a wall has been jailed.

Owen Scott, 29, of Fawley, Hampshire, admitted four counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving at Sheffield Crown Court, following the crash near Penistone, South Yorkshire.

Two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys, aged 21 months and nine months, were seriously injured.

Scott was jailed for life.

He was ordered to serve a minimum term of 14 years.

The court heard Scott had attacked the children in the car with a hammer.

He then drove the car at 92mph into the wall of the Travellers Inn, at Oxspring, on the A629.

'Short-lived psychosis'

The attack took place on 23 August while Scott was experiencing a drug-induced psychotic episode.

Scott admitted four counts of attempted murder and one count of dangerous driving in January.

Defending, Michelle Colborne QC said Scott had "little or no memory" of what had happened.

She said although he was found to be suffering from "short-lived psychosis" at the time, this did not amount to a psychiatric defence to attempted murder.