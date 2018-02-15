Image caption A black BMW crashed into the entrance of Fir Vale School as pupils were arriving on Tuesday morning

A man has been charged with a number of offences after a car crashed into the front entrance of a secondary school.

Police said a black BMW was seen driving around the car park of Fir Vale School in Sheffield before it hit the building on Tuesday morning.

Nobody was injured but the school was closed for the day.

Aqib Quamar, 23, of Firth Park Road, Sheffield, has been charged with criminal damage, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage has since been released under investigation, police said.