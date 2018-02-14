Mexborough man, 18, charged with terror offence
- 14 February 2018
An 18-year-old man from South Yorkshire has been charged with a terror offence.
Jack Coulson has been charged with possessing a record or document that may be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
Counter terrorism police said Mr Coulson was arrested at his home address in Mexborough on Tuesday.
He is due to appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.