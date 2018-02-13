Image caption Police said a black BMW had been seen driving at speed around the car park at Fir Vale School

A car crashed in to the front entrance of a secondary school at the height of the morning run.

The black BMW was seen driving "at speed" around the car park of Fir Vale School in Sheffield at about 08:25 GMT before it hit the building.

Two men, aged 23 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing criminal damage.

The school, in Owler Lane, has been closed while inquiries are carried out. No-one was injured in the crash.

One eyewitness described hearing "kids screaming from the main entrance" of the school and seeing "extensive damage" to the building.

Image caption The crash happened at about 08:25 GMT

Image copyright Google Image caption Fir Vale School, in Owler Road, has been closed following the crash

Det Ch Insp Steve Ashmore, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "The school will remain closed for the remainder of the day as officers conduct inquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and provide reassurance.

"We are confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no current risk to the school or the surrounding community."

A spokesperson for the school said any children who were unable to go home would be looked after on site.