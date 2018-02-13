Image copyright South Yorkshire Police

Detectives investigating the discovery of human remains on farmland near Barnsley say there is no evidence of a crime connected to the person's death.

The skull and bones of a man were found on land near Swaithe on 4 February.

South Yorkshire Police said that after an examination of the scene and bones there was "no evidence at this time of a crime taking place".

The force said, however, the discovery "still raises concerns" and work to identify the man is ongoing.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Skip Twitter post by @MartinTateSYP I now believe that the person died in the last 4yrs. There is no evidence at this time of a crime taking place but the area of discovery of course still raises concerns. Work will focus on identifying this person and informing the family as a priority. — DCI Martin Tate (@MartinTateSYP) February 12, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @MartinTateSYP Specialist @syptweet Police search teams are methodically excavating the site at Swaithes, Barnsley for further evidence around the person found last week. It’s important to search every piece of earth in relevant areas. This process will take days if not weeks. pic.twitter.com/ZDOGvgZEGb — DCI Martin Tate (@MartinTateSYP) February 12, 2018 Report

Writing on Twitter Det Ch Insp Martin Tate said as a result of tests carried out so far it was believed the man had died within the last four years.

He said identifying the man and informing his family was a "priority" and further excavation work at the site would continue over the coming days and weeks.