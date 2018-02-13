'No crime' linked to Swaithe farmland bones find
Detectives investigating the discovery of human remains on farmland near Barnsley say there is no evidence of a crime connected to the person's death.
The skull and bones of a man were found on land near Swaithe on 4 February.
South Yorkshire Police said that after an examination of the scene and bones there was "no evidence at this time of a crime taking place".
The force said, however, the discovery "still raises concerns" and work to identify the man is ongoing.
More stories from across Yorkshire
Writing on Twitter Det Ch Insp Martin Tate said as a result of tests carried out so far it was believed the man had died within the last four years.
He said identifying the man and informing his family was a "priority" and further excavation work at the site would continue over the coming days and weeks.