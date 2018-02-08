Image caption Five men were injured during the disturbance outside Niche in Walker Street, Sheffield

A Sheffield nightclub ordered to close after five men were injured in a disturbance outside the venue is to reopen with increased security.

South Yorkshire Police applied to Sheffield City Council to review the licence for Niche, in Walker Street, following the incident on 23 December.

Four men were stabbed and a fifth seriously injured.

The council set a number of conditions including additional security staff and improving CCTV monitoring.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Other changes include conducting a review of training and security at the club and ordering it to stop serving drinks in glasses in parts of the venue.

The club has been shut since December after the force were granted a series of closure orders.

In the application police said the club had been "unwilling or unable to provide proper security and control inside and outside the premises" on the night of the disturbance.

Two men, aged 19 and 28, have been charged with violent disorder in connection with the incident.