Image copyright Google Image caption The bones were found on land near Mitchell Street on Sunday

Bones found buried on land in Barnsley have been confirmed as human, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police said the gender and age of the person has not been established and it is not clear how long the bones had been in the ground.

The bones were found in land off Mitchell Street, in the Swaithe area of Barnsley, on Sunday.

Officers said they were treating the death as unexplained pending further forensic tests.

The tests will help with identifying the individual and might also provide a cause of death, the force said.

There is no indication the residents at the property next to where the discovery was made are linked or connected in any way, officers added.

Police are expected to remain at the scene for several days.