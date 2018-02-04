CCTV released after machete robbery in Sheffield
- 4 February 2018
Detectives have released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in Sheffield.
On Friday, staff at The Kiosk shop in Frecheville were threatened by two men - one of whom was believed to be armed with a machete.
The pair fled the store with a quantity of cash, cigarettes and alcohol. No-one was injured during the incident.
South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone with information to contact them.