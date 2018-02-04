Sheffield & South Yorkshire

CCTV released after machete robbery in Sheffield

  • 4 February 2018
CCTV of two men police want to trace Image copyright South Yorkshire Police
Image caption Police want to trace the two men pictured

Detectives have released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in Sheffield.

On Friday, staff at The Kiosk shop in Frecheville were threatened by two men - one of whom was believed to be armed with a machete.

The pair fled the store with a quantity of cash, cigarettes and alcohol. No-one was injured during the incident.

South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone with information to contact them.

