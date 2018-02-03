Image copyright SIV Image caption The deal between the Steelers and FlyDSA Arena will give the team long-term stability, officials said

Ice hockey team Sheffield Steelers have signed a new five-year deal which will see them remain at their current home until at least 2023.

The deal with the FlyDSA Arena, previously known as Sheffield Arena, is a move away from previous short-term contracts, the club said.

Steelers owner Tony Smith said it would give the team long-term stability.

As part of the deal, there are plans to replace the ageing refrigeration system and open a shop to sell merchandise.

It is also hoped the move will help attract other major hockey events to the arena, which is operated by Sheffield International Venues - a trust whose purpose is to provide sport and leisure facilities.