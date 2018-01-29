Image copyright Google

Children's services once mired in a child sexual exploitation scandal have been "transformed", government inspectors have said.

Rotherham Council has been given an overall "good" rating following an Ofsted inspection in November.

The service had been judged to be failing following 2014's Jay Report, which found up to 1,400 children were sexually abused between 1997 and 2013.

Ofsted said the authority had made "significant improvement".

"The local authority has taken a systematic and rigorous approach to improvement since the last Ofsted inspection in 2014 which identified widespread and serious failures," the inspectors said.

"The quality and impact of services for children are transformed."

Children at risk of sexual exploitation were identified and received an "effective multi-agency response to protect them", inspectors said.

In the wake of the Jay Report the government took control of the authority in February 2015.

Some services - though not those for children - were returned to local control in 2017.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Children's services in the town were heavily criticised following the publication of the Jay report which revealed widespread abuse of children in the town

Children's Commissioner at Rotherham Council, Patricia Bradwell, said: "The council and its partners have worked very hard to change outcomes for children, young people and families and I am delighted that this hard work has been recognised in this way."

Ofsted added the culture at the council was one of "openness and transparency" and staff were dedicated to improving the lives of children and young people.

Gordon Watson, deputy leader of the council, said he was grateful to staff for helping to bring about the improvements.

"Three years ago we let the children of Rotherham down, and we are truly sorry for that," he said.

"We pledged to use the Ofsted report to examine and improve culture and practice across the organisation and this new report hopefully shows we have done just that."