Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption A sub machine gun and several pistols were found along with 1,458 rounds of ammunition

A gang of four, including a husband and wife, have been sentenced after police seized an arsenal of weapons and more than 1,000 bullets.

A sub machine gun, several pistols and seven silencers were among the haul, as well as Class A drugs and cash.

Three of the gang members were trying to dispose of some the weapons when police found them in Sheffield.

Sacha Brookes, 44, was jailed for 23 years alongside wife Veselina Daneva, 31, who was given 15-and-a-half-years.

The court heard Brookes was stopped in Bickerton Road, Hillsborough in November 2016 and arrested for driving while disqualified.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Sacha Brookes his and wife Veselina Daneva were jailed

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jason Gregory was jailed for 11 years and Violeta Daneva was given a suspended prison sentence

After his arrest, his wife and her mother Violeta Daneva, 50, were seen by police moving bags from Regent Court flats on Bradfield Road.

They contacted Jason Gregory, 46, who dumped them at an industrial estate off Halifax Road.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police said all the firearms had been proved to be working

When police recovered the bags, they found six Makarov handguns, a Skorpion sub machine gun, a loaded Tokarev semi-automatic pistol, 1458 rounds of ammunition as well as heroin and cocaine.

All four admitted offences last September.