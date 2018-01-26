Sheffield gang sentenced over weapons and drugs haul
A gang of four, including a husband and wife, have been sentenced after police seized an arsenal of weapons and more than 1,000 bullets.
A sub machine gun, several pistols and seven silencers were among the haul, as well as Class A drugs and cash.
Three of the gang members were trying to dispose of some the weapons when police found them in Sheffield.
Sacha Brookes, 44, was jailed for 23 years alongside wife Veselina Daneva, 31, who was given 15-and-a-half-years.
Read more stories from across Yorkshire
The court heard Brookes was stopped in Bickerton Road, Hillsborough in November 2016 and arrested for driving while disqualified.
After his arrest, his wife and her mother Violeta Daneva, 50, were seen by police moving bags from Regent Court flats on Bradfield Road.
They contacted Jason Gregory, 46, who dumped them at an industrial estate off Halifax Road.
When police recovered the bags, they found six Makarov handguns, a Skorpion sub machine gun, a loaded Tokarev semi-automatic pistol, 1458 rounds of ammunition as well as heroin and cocaine.
All four admitted offences last September.
- Sacha Brookes, of Park View Road, Sheffield, was jailed for 27 years for 10 offences of possessing firearms, ammunition, conspiring to supply Class A drugs, conspiring to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and possessing criminal property.
- Veselina Daneva, of Park View Road, Sheffield, was jailed for 15-and-a-half years for 10 offences of possessing prohibited firearms, ammunition, conspiring to supply Class A drugs, conspiring to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and possessing criminal property.
- Jason Gregory, of Kyle Crescent, Sheffield, was jailed for 11 years for four offences of possessing prohibited firearms, ammunition and conspiring to sell or transfer prohibited weapons.
- Violeta Daneva, of Park View Road, Sheffield, was given a two-year suspended prison sentence for assisting an offender.