Sheffield & South Yorkshire

UK terror plot accused: Trial date set for two Sheffield men

  • 19 January 2018
Farhad Salah and Andy Sami Star Image copyright Julia Quenzler
Image caption Farhad Salah and Andy Sami Star are due to stand trial in June

Two men accused of preparing to build a bomb for an attack in the UK will stand trial in June.

Chip shop owner Andy Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and Farhad Salah, 22, from Sheffield, are charged with preparing an act of terrorism.

They appeared by video link from Wakefield prison and spoke only to confirm their names and their nationality as Kurdish Iraqi.

Their trial is due to start on 25 June at Sheffield Crown Court.

They were both remanded in custody.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites