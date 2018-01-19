Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Farhad Salah and Andy Sami Star are due to stand trial in June

Two men accused of preparing to build a bomb for an attack in the UK will stand trial in June.

Chip shop owner Andy Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and Farhad Salah, 22, from Sheffield, are charged with preparing an act of terrorism.

They appeared by video link from Wakefield prison and spoke only to confirm their names and their nationality as Kurdish Iraqi.

Their trial is due to start on 25 June at Sheffield Crown Court.

They were both remanded in custody.