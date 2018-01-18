Image caption Police mounted officers formed a guard of honour at the funeral service in Sheffield

A funeral has been held for a police officer who was killed in a car crash in Sheffield.

PC Dave Fields was responding to an incident in a marked patrol vehicle when it collided with a Citroen C3 on Christmas Day.

Lorraine Stephenson, 61, a passenger in the Citroen, also died in the crash.

South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson described PC Fields as an "exceptional officer" and said the force was "devastated by his death".

"He died in tragic circumstances, which are amplified by the fact that he leaves a wife and two young children," said Mr Watson.

The service was held at the Grenoside Crematorium near Sheffield.

Image caption PC Dave Fields had served with South Yorkshire Police for 12 years

PC Fields' dog Bertie was walked by an officer in the funeral procession, along with police motorcyclists, the mounted unit and a full guard of honour.

In a statement, PC Fields' family said: "Dave was an amazing husband, father and friend who was loved by everyone who knew him.

"He really enjoyed his job and was proud to be a police officer. He was brave, funny and a well-respected member of his team, who he saw as close friends rather than just colleagues.

"He made us all proud every day and will be missed so much."

A 63-year-old man, who was driving the Citroen, was injured in the crash.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it was carrying out an investigation into the incident.