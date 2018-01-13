A man died when the car he was in crashed into a concrete post on a viaduct.

The silver Seat Leon was travelling northwards on the lower deck of the Tinsley viaduct, near the junction with the Meadowhall roundabout in Sheffield, at about 20:20 GMT on Friday.

The 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver, a man, 24, and another passenger, a 23-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries.

A third passenger in the car, a 27-year old man, sustained minor injuries. The force has appealed for witnesses.