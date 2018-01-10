A man has appeared in court charged with two terrorism funding offences.

Badroddin Kazkaz, 22, of Cross Myrtle Road, Sheffield, is accused of sending money to another man that he knew or suspected may be used for the purposes of terrorism.

He was arrested at Stansted Airport by counter terrorism officers in December.

Mr Kazkaz was remanded in custody by Westminster Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. He will appear at the Old Bailey on 19 January.

More on this and other Sheffield stories