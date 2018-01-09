Sheffield man in court on terror funding charges
- 9 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with funding terrorism.
Baroodin Kazkaz, 22, is accused of sending money that he knew or suspected may be used for the purposes of terrorism.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard the two alleged offences are said to have taken place between September 2016 and January 2017.
Mr Kazkaz, of Cross Myrtle Road, Sheffield, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 19 January.