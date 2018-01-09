A man has appeared in court charged with funding terrorism.

Baroodin Kazkaz, 22, is accused of sending money that he knew or suspected may be used for the purposes of terrorism.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard the two alleged offences are said to have taken place between September 2016 and January 2017.

Mr Kazkaz, of Cross Myrtle Road, Sheffield, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 19 January.