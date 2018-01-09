Image caption Two men have been charged with violent disorder after the disturbance in the street

A nightclub is to remain closed for a month after five men were injured during a violent disturbance in the run up to Christmas.

A brawl outside Niche on Walker Street, Sheffield, saw five men hurt in the early hours of 23 December.

At Sheffield Magistrates' Court, South Yorkshire Police was granted an order to keep the club shut until 6 February.

Two men, aged 19 and 28, have been charged with violent disorder in connection with the incident.

More on this story and others in South Yorkshire

Supt Paul McCurry said: "Closure orders give us another tool to help keep communities safe and prevent further disorder.

"As our inquiries into this incident are ongoing, we continue to liaise with the nightclub owner, our partners at the council and colleagues in legal and licensing teams."