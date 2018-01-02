Image caption Six men from Birmingham were injured during an altercation at Crystal Bar in Sheffield

A bar where six men were injured in a fight at a Great Gatsby-themed New Year party is to remain closed for a week.

The men, all from Birmingham, were "stabbed or slashed" at Crystal Bar in Sheffield, in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Two of the men are in hospital in a "serious but stable condition".

Sheffield Magistrates' Court granted a seven-day closure order of the Carver Street bar while investigations continue. No arrests have been made.

South Yorkshire Police, which applied for the court order, said the men were involved in an altercation which took place at the top of a flight of stairs on the third floor.

Det Con Kate Naughton said: "It is not clear at this time what type of weapon caused the men's injuries.

"There is a possibility that broken glass was used, however we cannot rule out the potential use of a bladed article."

She said the other men injured received minor injuries and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.