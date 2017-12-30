Image copyright PA Image caption The arrest follows an anti-terror operation which began on 19 December in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire

A fifth man has been arrested as part of a probe into an alleged terror attack plot.

A residential property and a business in the Firth Park area of Sheffield are being searched following the arrest at 23:00 GMT on Friday.

The raid by Counter Terrorism Policing North East was described as "intelligence-led".

The 21-year-old is in custody. Two men appeared in court on Friday in connection with the same operation.

'Public safety'

South Yorkshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: "I understand that this activity will cause concern, especially as there has been similar activity in recent weeks.

"I would like to firmly reiterate that we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing North East to keep our communities safe and identify threat and risk.

"Our main priority is public safety and protecting the people of South Yorkshire."

Four men were arrested on 19 December in Sheffield and Chesterfield in connection with the same investigation.

Chip shop owner Andy Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and Farhad Salah, 22, from Sheffield, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday and were remanded in custody.

Mr Star's solicitor said there was no evidence he was involved in terrorism and indicated his client would plead not guilty.

A 36-year-old man, from Burngreave in Sheffield, remains in custody while a 41-year-old man, from the Meersbrook area of the city was released without charge on 23 December.