A man found dead in his flat on Boxing Day had been repeatedly stabbed and beaten, detectives investigating the murder have said.

The body of Michael Eaton, 72, was found at his home in Low Road in Balby, Doncaster at 12:20 GMT on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

South Yorkshire Police said two women, aged 33 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Eaton was last seen by his family on the morning of Christmas Eve at his allotment in Broomhouse Lane.

Police say he left the allotment at about 12:30 GMT and made his way home along Springwell Lane.

His body was found about 48 hours later.

Det Ch Insp Steve Handley said: "We'd like to hear from anyone who may be able to help us piece together his movements ... between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

"We're also keen to speak to anyone in the local community who may have witnessed suspicious activity in or around Mr Eaton's property in Low Road, or if you saw anyone arrive at or leave his flat over the Christmas period.

"From detailed examination of the scene, we believe that items may have been removed from the property - these may have included blood-stained clothing and possibly cleaning equipment.

"I'd ask anyone living or working locally to check their home or business bins, to check if any items have been discarded that may be of significance to our inquiry."

The 33-year-old woman arrested has been released under investigation while the 38-year-old woman remains in police custody.