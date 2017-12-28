Man in court over Jayne Lewis death in Sheffield
- 28 December 2017
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman found dead at a flat in Sheffield.
Phillip French, 46, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court accused of killing Jayne Lewis, who was found in Hazlebarrow Crescent on 21 December.
Mr French was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the same court on 25 January.
South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination found Ms Lewis, 46, died from compression of the neck.