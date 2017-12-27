Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body found

  • 27 December 2017

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was discovered in South Yorkshire.

The man's body was found at a flat in Low Road in Balby, Doncaster at about 12:20 GMT on 26 December.

Ambulance staff contacted police and the death is being treated as suspicious, South Yorkshire Police said.

The 33-year-old woman remains in custody and is being questioned by officers.

More stories from Yorkshire

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites