Woman arrested in Barnsley murder probe

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a house in Barnsley.

The 30-year-old's body was discovered by ambulance staff at 09:40 on Christmas Day in Mayfield Crescent, Worsbrough.

South Yorkshire Police said the cause of death is not yet known and a post-mortem was to take place.

Officers remained in the area and were investigating the exact circumstances of the man's death.

The 27-year-old woman remains in custody.