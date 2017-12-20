Image copyright NECTU Image caption Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan studied dentistry in Sheffield

The brother of a suicide bomber killed in Iraq has been jailed for 10 years for terror offences.

Dentistry student Mohammed Awan, from Huddersfield, was sentenced after being found guilty of preparing for terrorist acts and possessing material likely to be useful to a terrorist.

The 24-year-old was jailed for 10 years and ordered him to serve three years extended licence on his release.

Awan's brother Rizwan Awan killed 30 people in a bomb blast in Iraq in 2016.

Mohammed Awan was arrested by anti-terror police in June after purchasing 500 ball bearings online.

During raids on his family home in Rudding Street, Huddersfield, and a flat in Dun Street, Sheffield, officers recovered a "significant volume" of extremist material, including advice on how to be a "sleeper cell" in the West.

Police also seized 11 mobile phones, 16 USB memory sticks and seven computers.

One memory stick contained a 36-minute video of a senior al Qaida leader calling on young Muslims to join so-called Islamic State (IS) and featured graphic footage of how to kill and kidnap victims.