The suspension of Uber's licence in Sheffield has been lifted by the city council.

It took the action last month after the company failed to respond to its requests. Uber said the correspondence had been sent to the wrong address.

The council has lifted the suspension following "productive discussions" and "satisfactory replies".

The taxi-hailing firm had had until 18 December to respond or face being unable to operate in the city.

Uber said: "We look forward to continuing to serve tens of thousands of riders and drivers in Sheffield."

The controversial loss-making tech giant had applied to change the name on its Sheffield licence on 5 October, and the next month the council licensing team sent a letter asking about its management practices. Uber said it never received the correspondence.

In a statement, the council said Uber had since replied to the questions it had been asked.

A decision on the amended licence application will be made in early 2018.

In September, Transport for London decided it would not renew Uber's licence because of the firm's record over reporting criminal offences and carrying out driver background checks.

The company also had its licence suspended in York after taxi drivers complained the city had become "overwhelmed" with Uber drivers.

City of York Council also said its concerns about a huge data breach - which Uber concealed from customers - had been a factor in the decision.

No ban on Uber has ever come into force in the UK.