Image caption Rikki Chew pleaded guilty to two offences of disclosing a private photo with intent to cause distress and a charge of harassment

A 71-year-old man who shared intimate photos of his gay lover when he attempted to end their relationship has been given a suspended sentence.

Retired casino manager Rikki Chew showed the pictures to the man's wife of 52 years and to a friend.

Judge David Dixon said his actions were "cruel, unnecessary and designed to embarrass".

Chew, of Chequer Road, Doncaster, admitted two "revenge porn" offences and a charge of harassment.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Sheffield Crown Court heard Chew and the complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had begun a relationship in May 2016 and moved in together after the victim had left his wife.

When the complainant said he wanted to go back to his wife Chew threatened to show her the photos and his partner agreed to stay.

'Motivated by spite'

However, in December, when his partner walked out Chew pursued him through Doncaster town centre and showed the photos to a taxi driver.

On 1 January, he posted one of the photos through the complainant's door in an envelope addressed to his wife.

Prosecutor Gurdial Singh said: "The defendant was certainly motivated out of spite."

After Chew admitted two offences of disclosing a private photo with intent to cause distress, he was sentenced to 10 months in jail, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay £300 in compensation and £1,200 towards the cost of the prosecution.

Judge David Dixon said: "Those photos were intimate and they were private and had no reason to be divulged to anybody.

"To show those photos was cruel, unnecessary and designed to embarrass the complainant and you did it for a reason, to get him to come back to you.

"The impact on his wife must have been considerable and you should be thoroughly ashamed of the hurt and distress you caused her and for the embarrassment you caused to a man you said you loved."