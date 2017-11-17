Image copyright Doncaster Council Image caption The council said it was gearing up for winter by adding two new gritting vehicles to its fleet

A council-run contest asking the public to name two new road gritters has seen thousands of people cast their vote amidst a flurry of witty suggestions.

Even US singer Curtis Stigers has joined the online poll with his offering of Grit Balls o'Fire.

Names in the running include Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-slip Machiney and Basil Salty.

Voting has now reached the final stages with the council due to announce the winners via Twitter later.

Skip Twitter post by @MyDoncaster 😱*Puts on tin hat* 😱



We would like your name suggestions for two of our new gritting vehicles, please.



Keep em clean and be original - we'd prefer not to spend the next few days trawling through responses of Gritty McGritface and Gary Gritter. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/rCH9HneHJe — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) November 8, 2017 Report

The council currently has five named gritter vehicles: Brad Grit, Gritney Spears, The Subzero Hero, Mr Plow and Usain Salt.

But with the addition of two more, it followed in the footsteps of other authorities asking the public to name the vehicles and put out a plea for suggestions with two conditions, to keep them clean and be original.

It sparked an influx of comedy names such as Grit Van Dyke, Walter the Salter, Rule Gritannia and Gritney Houston.

In the words of Doncaster Council some were "good", others were "not so good".

Suggestions were then shortlisted by the council's "comedy panel" of civil servants and put out to a public vote.

They then turned the competition into a 'world cup', using the hashtag #DoncasterGrittingWorldCup.

More than 25,000 people have cast their votes in the final, choosing between either Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-slip machiney and Spready Mercury and Basil Salty and David Plowie.

Social media users said they were "on the edge of their seats" waiting for the winning names to be revealed.