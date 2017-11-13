Image copyright South Yorkshire Police

A prison officer who took the "addictive painkiller" tramadol into HMP Doncaster has been jailed for 27 months.

Jade Martina McCarthy, 27, of Pickering Road, Bentley, also had nude pictures of an inmate on her phone.

She was suspected in 2015 of being in a relationship with a serving prisoner, said South Yorkshire Police.

McCarthy was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to three charges.

They were two counts of misconduct in a public office and one of conveying a List A article into prison.

The Ministry of Justice's List A includes drugs, explosives, firearms or ammunition, and any other offensive weapon.

Prison staff had reported concerns to police and McCarthy was arrested in November 2015.

She was found to have a blister pack of tramadol in her handbag within the prison.

Four small Sonika mobile phones wrapped in cling film - indicating they were due to be smuggled in to prison - were found in a search of her home, said police

Telecoms inquiries found numerous contacts between the officer and a prisoner, including nude photos of the inmate on her phone.

Det Sgt Alex Dorlin said: "As a prison officer, the public quite rightly expect a high standard of behaviour and McCarthy did not conduct herself in a professional, ethical or legal manner at all.

"Taking a pack of tramadol, an addictive painkiller, into a prison environment is not only reckless but potentially highly dangerous."