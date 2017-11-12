Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Rotherham house fire: Man in his 70s found dead

A man has been found dead after a fire at a house in South Yorkshire.

Fire crews were called to the house in Glaisdale Close, Rotherham, just after midday.

A man, believed to be in his 70s, was found in the house but had already died when firefighters arrived.

South Yorkshire Fire Service said it was believed to have been a "slow burning" fire and was already out when crews arrived. Investigations into what caused the fire are continuing.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites