Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Diane Clegg, did shopping for the victim and had access to her bank account, said police

A carer who defrauded a "vulnerable" elderly woman out of more than £20,000 has been given a suspended 12 month prison sentence.

Diane Clegg, 60, of Campsall Field Road, Wath, Rotherham, cared for the 76-year-old woman one day a week.

Clegg appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to two counts of fraud.

She spent the money on shopping and online gambling "with no thought to the victim", said South Yorkshire Police.

More stories from Yorkshire

Clegg cleaned, cooked meals and did shopping for the woman giving her unlimited access to the victim's bank account.

Concerns were raised by her family in March 2016 leading to a police investigation.

PC Lynn Robins said: "In 2015 alone, the victim had £11,996 of cash withdrawn from her account, while very little money ever left Clegg's account.

"She deliberately took advantage of a vulnerable woman, who had put her entire trust in Clegg and even viewed her as a close friend."

In all more than £20,000 was stolen, said police.