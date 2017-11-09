Image copyright Geograph/JThomas/David Pickersgill/PA Image caption Voters in Barnsley and Doncaster will be asked to vote between devolution proposals

A referendum on plans for devolution in South Yorkshire will take place in Barnsley and Doncaster after councillors backed a public vote.

People in both towns will be asked to choose between the government-backed Sheffield City Region deal or a proposed Yorkshire-wide deal.

While not legally binding, the councils say they will respect the result.

Voting will take place next month either online or by post with the result announced on 21 December.

Under the terms of the Sheffield City Region deal, which was agreed in 2015, an elected mayor will have powers over transport budgets and strategic planning and access to £30m per year for 30 years.

'Listen to views'

The "One Yorkshire" proposal was first put forward in August, when 17 of the 20 councils in the county said they wanted to pursue a county-wide deal.

Voters will be given the chance to vote on the option they believe their council should pursue.

Barnsley and Doncaster councils both unanimously backed the plan to hold a community poll.

Speaking after the meeting in Barnsley, council leader Sir Steve Houghton, who backs "One Yorkshire", said: "It's not legally binding, but when the people express a view I think it is incumbent on all of us to listen to that.

"I'm hoping we get a Yorkshire outcome, clearly. But if we do not and the public wish to go down the city region route we will do that and make it a success."

The government has so far consistently said it will not support proposals that cuts across the Sheffield City Region deal.

Asked whether it was hoped the result of the poll could change opinions in Whitehall, Deputy Mayor of Doncaster Glyn Jones said: "Ultimately, that would be wonderful if we could."

He said the council would promote the vote as much as possible in order to secure a high turnout.