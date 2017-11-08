Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Richard Broughton died in hospital on 30 April

A man has pleaded guilty to killing a 37-year-old who died after being hit by a car during an "altercation".

Richard Broughton died in hospital two days after he was struck by the vehicle in Welland Crescent, Elsecar, in April.

Reece Thompson, 26, from Rotherham, had denied murdering Mr Broughton but earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court.

Thompson, also known as Kayne Reece Jones, has been remanded in to custody ahead of sentencing on 15 December.

A second man, John Paul Jones, 24, of Welland Crescent, is also due to be sentenced next month after he admitted charges of affray and witness intimidation at a hearing in May.