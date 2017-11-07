Image caption Mohamed Abbas Idris Awan pleaded not guilty to three terror charges, via video link at Sheffield Crown Court

A 24-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to three terror charges.

Mohamed Abbas Idris Awan pleaded not guilty to engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism when he appeared via video link before Judge Paul Watson QC at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody and is due to go on trial on 20 November.

Mr Awan denied two offences of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He also denied engaging in conduct in preparation of a terrorist act around 6 June.

