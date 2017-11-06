Image copyright North Eastern CTU Image caption Khalil Maher was arrested at Heathrow Airport

A 22-year-old man who was arrested as he tried to fly to Syria has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for a terrorism offence.

Khalil Maher, of Wilfred Close in Darnall, Sheffield, pleaded guilty during the second week of his trial at Leeds Crown Court.

He was arrested at Heathrow Airport as he tried to leave the UK in April.

He was charged with Engaging in the Preparation of an Act of Terrorism, under the Terrorism Act 2006.

Det Supt Simon Atkinson said: "Khalil Maher had planned to follow his friends to fight in Syria.

"Despite his attempts to hide this from his family and the police he was unsuccessful and was arrested and detained in the departure lounge at Heathrow Airport, just two hours before he was due to board a flight to Istanbul.

"Maher had gone to great lengths to conceal the purpose and planning of his trip."

During the investigation, officers recovered material from Maher's mobiles phones, including material from so-called Islamic State that demonstrated support for violent Jihad, the North Eastern Counter Terrorism Unit said.

Maher was was sentenced to five years and four months imprisonment.