Image copyright Family photo Image caption Richard Gray was seriously injured on Friday and died in hospital on Saturday

An 87-year-old man who was hit by a car while crossing a road has died.

Richard Gray, from Rotherham, was on Wharncliffe Street in the town when he was struck by a blue Audi A1 near the Percy Street junction on Friday evening.

He was taken to hospital with multiple injuries but died on Saturday, police said.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver of the Audi, a 22-year-old woman, was not injured.