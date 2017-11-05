Rotherham man, 87, hit while crossing road dies
- 5 November 2017
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 87-year-old man who was hit by a car while crossing a road has died.
Richard Gray, from Rotherham, was on Wharncliffe Street in the town when he was struck by a blue Audi A1 near the Percy Street junction on Friday evening.
He was taken to hospital with multiple injuries but died on Saturday, police said.
South Yorkshire Police said the driver of the Audi, a 22-year-old woman, was not injured.