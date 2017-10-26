Image copyright Dransfield Properties Image caption The development is expected to open by the end of 2019

Plans for a £50m business development on the edge of Rotherham have been approved.

The Waverley development will feature offices, bars and restaurants, a health centre and a bus station.

It will be built close to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) and next to a site that has been granted permission for the building of 4,000 new homes.

The project will now be referred to the Department for Communities and Local Government before it can proceed.

Rotherham Labour councillor Denise Lelliott said: "The proposed development will bring a number of benefits to the area, including new jobs and much-needed facilities for this growing community."

The proposal received 12 objections, with some residents raising concerns over traffic, parking and operating hours.

Joint developers Dransfield Properties and Harworth Group claimed in their planning application that the 190,000 sg ft development could create 700 full-time equivalent jobs.

The site is the former Orgreave coke works, scene of a confrontation between striking miners and police in 1984.

Work is expected to start in June 2018 with the first phase completed by the end of 2019.