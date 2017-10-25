Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Ford Transit was flattened after its owner was caught on CCTV using it to dump rubbish

A van used in Rotherham to fly-tip waste has been crushed by a council.

The Ford Transit was flattened after owner Glynn Atkinson was caught on CCTV using it to dump rubbish in country lanes, the town council said.

Atkinson, 53, from Rawmarsh, admitted three breaches of environmental law and was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

The authority said it was the first time it had seized and destroyed a vehicle linked to such a crime.

Atkinson, of Osberton Street, offered his services as a "man with a van" to "unsuspecting customers", the council said.

He dumped waste at Hoober Hall Lane, Hoober, and Howdike Lane, Hooton Roberts, on three separate occasions.

Image copyright Rotherham Council Image caption The defendant used his van to dump rubbish in country lanes around Rotherham

His van was crushed after the authority made use of special powers allowing the seizure and destruction of a vehicle under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Atkinson was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work when he was sentenced last month. He was also fined £250 and told to pay a £80 victim surcharge after his vehicle was seized in June.

Image copyright Rotherham Council Image caption Rotherham Council said fly-tipping cost the authority "over a million pounds a year" to clean up

Councillor Emma Hoddinott said the case was an example of how the council was "taking drastic action" to stop fly-tipping.

"It causes a real blight on our countryside and it costs over a million pounds a year to clean up as well," she said.

"We hope this sends a message to fly-tippers that we are going to find them and we are going to take the toughest action that we can."