Image caption Jared O'Mara beat Nick Clegg to take the Sheffield Hallam seat for Labour in June

A Labour MP has apologised for a series of derogatory online posts about celebrities he made before he was elected to Parliament.

Jared O'Mara joked about having an orgy with members of Girls Aloud and claimed singer Michelle McManus only won Pop Idol "because she was fat".

Mr O'Mara, 36, who sits on the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, said he was "deeply ashamed" of the comments.

A Liberal Democrat peer has called for his resignation from the committee.

Mr O'Mara was elected as the MP for Sheffield Hallam in June, unseating the former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg.

'Must quit committee'

In other posts, made on the Drowned in Sound music website in 2004, Mr O'Mara said it would be funny if jazz star Jamie Cullum was "sodomised with his own piano".

The posts were first reported by the Guido Fawkes website.

Liberal Democrat peer and former leader of Sheffield Council Lord Scriven said: "It seems like a nasty pattern of sexist language and misogyny is developing from the Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam.

"He clearly isn't fit to sit on the Women and Equalities Committee. He must stand down from that committee immediately and if he doesn't, Jeremy Corbyn must take action to remove him."

In a statement, the MP said he had been "wrong to make" the comments.

" I understand why they are offensive and deeply apologise for my use of such unacceptable language."

I made the comments as a young man, at a particularly difficult time in my life, but that is no excuse."