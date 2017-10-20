Image copyright The Leadmill Image caption Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys, pictured at the Leadmill in 2007, have played at the city centre venue many times

More than 1,400 music fans have snapped up the chance to own a piece of a Sheffield night spot's dancefloor after it was put up for sale.

Famous nights in the Leadmill's history include Sheffield groups Pulp playing their first gig and an early sell-out Arctic Monkeys concert.

During renovations, staff decided to sell the wooden floor after "several inquiries" about where it would go.

The Leadmill said it had not expected the "mad" flurry of orders.

The venue, which opened its doors in 1980, hosts regular club nights and has seen gigs by bands including The Stone Roses, The Strokes, Culture Club, Suede, Coldplay and Oasis.

Image copyright The Leadmill Image caption The dancefloor, which was been in place since early 1990s, was taken up and cut down into small squares and strips to be sold

Flooring laid in the early 1990s was ripped out over the summer and replaced, with sections engraved with images of the venue, the site's logo and song lyrics.

Demand for the old floor has meant it has had to recruit extra staff to cope with the orders, the venue said.

Ella Bacon, Leadmill PR coordinator, said: "We expected it to sell well, but it has been fantastic, a mad response.

"People have been emailing us saying they met their future wives or husbands here, they've had some of the best nights of their lives at the Leadmill."